In this article















7. Go for a walk

When you're feeling anxious you might think that a good run or trip to the gym will help to calm you down, but that will just activate your body again.



A much better idea is to go for a quick walk. Removing yourself from the situation and getting some fresh air can really help to clear your head.



"If you are anxious say to yourself: 'I am anxious, I need to do something about this' and then stand up and leave the situation," says Cheryl.