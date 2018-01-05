In this article











Why is a good memory important?

As Dominic points out, most of us take our memory for granted and don't really appreciate it until it starts to falter.



But in fact, memory plays a huge role in our everyday lives.



"You are the sum total of your experiences and therefore your memory defines who you are," says Dominic. "It makes you you, and me me. Without our memory, life would be in utter chaos and it would be impossible to function."



We do a lot of 'remembering' without even realising it - all of those habits we've formed over the years don't just reinvent themselves every time, you know! And even if you're not actively trying to think of the past, your history will have left a lasting imprint on your subconscious.



Dominic explains that this helps us to navigate through life:



"It gives us our bearings and a sense of where we are...knowing what's gone before, learning from our experiences, helps us to move forward with better judgement."



