Visual memory

Most of us have a pretty good memory and with a little work and a few tricks here and there, we can make it even better.



A few people are extra-lucky and don't need any help. "There are some people who have a rare ability to remember most days of their lives," Dominic explains. "This is known as Super Autobiographical Memory."



But if that's not you, read on...



First, you need to assess how you best remember things, as you can use your natural preferences to help guide you.



"Most of us memorize information visually, such as faces, objects, episodes in our lives, and items on a shopping list," says Dominic.



When you're shopping, do you picture items in the basket or in a finished meal to make sure you don't forget them? Do you imagine retracing your steps if you've lost something? Do you colour-code important notes?



Those are visual ways of remembering, and you probably don't even know you're using them until you stop and think about it.