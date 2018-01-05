Auditory memory

But if you don't have a visual memory, perhaps you're better with your ears rather than your eyes...



"Some are better with auditory memory," says Dominic, "such as actors and singers memorising lines and lyrics."



If you find it easy to recall things that are said to you, such as information from lectures and meetings, or just a chat with a friend, this could include you.



Recitation and repetition are key to developing your skills here - don't be afraid to talk to yourself if you're trying to remember a complex sequence!



You can also try using little songs or rhymes to remember things, or coming up with mnemonic patterns.



And one of the best ways to remember something, especially if you have an auditory memory, is to tell someone else about it.



Play around with changing the way you describe things or jumbling up the order of events for extra memory training practice.



