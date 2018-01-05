>
>
How to remember things: Tips to improve your memory
  
Auditory memory
In this article

Auditory memory


But if you don't have a visual memory, perhaps you're better with your ears rather than your eyes...

"Some are better with auditory memory," says Dominic, "such as actors and singers memorising lines and lyrics."

If you find it easy to recall things that are said to you, such as information from lectures and meetings, or just a chat with a friend, this could include you.

Recitation and repetition are key to developing your skills here - don't be afraid to talk to yourself if you're trying to remember a complex sequence!

You can also try using little songs or rhymes to remember things, or coming up with mnemonic patterns.

And one of the best ways to remember something, especially if you have an auditory memory, is to tell someone else about it.

Play around with changing the way you describe things or jumbling up the order of events for extra memory training practice.
Victoria Turk
22/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouJessica Albas maternity style
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         