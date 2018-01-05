Remembering names

There's nothing more cringe than going to shake someone's hand.... and realising you can't remember their name!



We've all done it, and it's pretty embarrassing.



But Dominic's come to the rescue with some tips to remember a group of names.



"First find a visual link to trigger the person's name," he says. "For example, for Harry, picture him waving a wand as in Harry Potter. For Sheryl, you might picture her with a crow on her shoulder as in Sheryl Crow."



You can get creative with fun images - but maybe don't tell everyone how you're secretly picturing them! Then, Dominic explains how to work on memorizing the group.



"Imagine meeting all these people in a route around your house," he suggests. "The route or journey preserves the order of whatever list you wish to remember."



These exercises leave you with plenty of visual links to the names that will make them easier to retain - those awkward pauses will be a thing of the past!

