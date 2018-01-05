How to throw a street party

How to throw a street party? Street parties are a traditional British affair and though we normally throw them for Royal Weddings or a Jubilees you don't really need an excuse to have a knees up with your neighbours!



Summer is a good time to start thinking about throwing your very own street party, meeting your neighbours and making it a special day to remember.



Street parties not only bring together communities - something we have lost a little of over the years - they can also be a lot of fun.



They're a great way to get involved with the people on your street and build a stronger, safer. more friendly environment.



Here's our guide to throwing a street party in style...



1977 The Queen's Silver Jubilee

