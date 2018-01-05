Rally your neighbours

Get the neighbours involved

Ask the neighbours

A street party wouldn't be a street party without having your neighbours involved, so start with the ones you know and see if they're interested.



Once you have some support it's easier for your street party to snowball as your neighbours tell each other and you can start to gauge the general feeling.



Try to agree a date and time for a street meeting as early as possible - this will give you more time to plan.



You can even post little notes through everyone's door to guage interest. Just add your email address at the bottom so people can let you know.

Ease off the pressure

Some residents won't be up for the inconvenience of moving their car or being forced to socialise. But you'd be surprised how enthusiastic some are and we're sure there'll be more yays than nays.

Don't pressure neighbours who aren't feeling the street party vibe - life gets busy and a street tea party might not be at the top of their list. Creating a Facebook group is one great way to keep everyone updated and it involves less walking too!

Of course, a street party can bring the community together and mark historic occasions. Just remember you're not trying to be best mates with all the inhabitants of your street - just neighbourly. After all everybody needs good neighbours.



Image © Rex Features