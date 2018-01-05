Street meeting

Meet and greet

Before the street party planning gets underway it's a good idea to have a first meeting with the street residents. Perhaps agree to meet at someone's house or at the local town hall so you can all have the chance to get to know each other and discuss any concerns.

At this meeting you can organise the practicalities such as removing cars before a certain time and organising the decorations, tables and chairs and of course the food, drink and games.



Share out the tasks evenly and make sure contact details are taken of those looking after key jobs like sorting out the street closure.



Contact the council

Check with your local council to see if they can issue a formal order to have your street closed, so you don't face any unwanted traffic. The Police and the local Highways Agency may need to be involved to redirect traffic during your street party, so it's important to inform the council early on.



Some councils need between 4 and 12 weeks to organise a street closure so the earlier you apply, the better.



Image © iStockphoto