The week before your street party make sure everyone on the street has received a reminder note that summarises what is happening, where and when.
The note should include the following:
- The date and time of your street party
- The time all cars should be removed from the street or parked on the pavement
- The time people are needed to start decorating the street and putting out tables and chairs
- Details of food and drink needed
If you're feeling creative, the week before the street party is a great time to start getting into the spirit of things, perhaps by making some bunting or painting posters or flags with the family.
It's also the perfect time to stock up on party food, recipes and all the other materials needed to get the street party off with a bang.
Here's the sofeminine street party essentials:
- Face paints
- Plenty of tea and rich tea biscuits
- Fairy cakes
- Rock cakes
- Scones, jam and cream
- Home made apple crumble - so British and delicious
