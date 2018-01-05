The week before

The week before The week before your street party make sure everyone on the street has received a reminder note that summarises what is happening, where and when.



The note should include the following:

The date and time of your street party

The time all cars should be removed from the street or parked on the pavement

The time people are needed to start decorating the street and putting out tables and chairs

Details of food and drink needed If you're feeling creative, the week before the street party is a great time to start getting into the spirit of things, perhaps by making some bunting or painting posters or flags with the family.



It's also the perfect time to stock up on party food, recipes and all the other materials needed to get the street party off with a bang.



Here's the sofeminine street party essentials:

Face paints

Plenty of tea and rich tea biscuits

Fairy cakes

Rock cakes

Scones, jam and cream

Home made apple crumble - so British and delicious

