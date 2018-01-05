>
How to throw a street party
  
Royal Wedding Street Party: How to throw a street party

Royal Wedding Street Party: How to throw a street party


Fun and games for street parties

Get everyone involved in some traditional fun and games, and get to know your neighbours better.

There are plenty of games you can play in the street - here are just a few fun suggestions:
  • Skittles
  • Tug of war
  • Pass the parcel
  • Cookery competitions
  • Decorating competitions
These fun light hearted games will have you talking to your neighbours and feeling much more a part of your local community. Perhaps try and find out who has lived on the street for the longest - and find out their memories of previous street parties from the past.


