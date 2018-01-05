>
How to throw a street party
Royal Wedding Street Party: How to throw a street party

Royal Wedding Street Party: How to throw a street party


Street party checklist 

- Royal Wedding Street Party: How to throw a street party
 Invite the neighbours to an initial meeting to discuss having a street party
Check neighbours are all informed of the date and time, so they can prepare.
Divide out the tasks - who is in charge of childrens games, family games, clearing the road
Apply to have the road closed and contact the local council
Research alternative parking arrangements for your neighbours (car parks, fields, drives, pavements)
Organise borrowing tables and chairs and tablecloths from neighbours
Stock up on party food and drink (and don't forget disposible cups, plates and cutlery!)
Send a reminder note the week before the street party
Decorate the street with bunting and flags in the days leading up to the street party
Get to know your neighbours and have lots of fun! 

