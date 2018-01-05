- Royal Wedding Street Party: How to throw a street party

|
|Invite the neighbours to an initial meeting to discuss having a street party
|
|Check neighbours are all informed of the date and time, so they can prepare.
|
|Divide out the tasks - who is in charge of childrens games, family games, clearing the road
|
|Apply to have the road closed and contact the local council
|
|Research alternative parking arrangements for your neighbours (car parks, fields, drives, pavements)
|
|Organise borrowing tables and chairs and tablecloths from neighbours
|
|Stock up on party food and drink (and don't forget disposible cups, plates and cutlery!)
|
|Send a reminder note the week before the street party
|
|Decorate the street with bunting and flags in the days leading up to the street party
|
|Get to know your neighbours and have lots of fun!