Royal Wedding Street Party: How to throw a street party

Street party checklist Invite the neighbours to an initial meeting to discuss having a street party Check neighbours are all informed of the date and time, so they can prepare. Divide out the tasks - who is in charge of childrens games, family games, clearing the road Apply to have the road closed and contact the local council Research alternative parking arrangements for your neighbours (car parks, fields, drives, pavements) Organise borrowing tables and chairs and tablecloths from neighbours Stock up on party food and drink (and don't forget disposible cups, plates and cutlery!) Send a reminder note the week before the street party Decorate the street with bunting and flags in the days leading up to the street party Get to know your neighbours and have lots of fun!

