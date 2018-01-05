The sensible part

Whilst organising a street party should be fun, there are some boring bits that will need sorting out before the day comes round. The Royal Wedding for Dummies book (an essential for any street party planner) have shared their top tips:



Spread the cost burden: Why not secure sponsorship from local businesses to help keep costs down or charge a participation fee of a couple pounds per person.



Finding the right music: To save money see whether a neighbour is handy at Djing or if a friend or neighbour is a musician or part of a band. Ideally, your party is going to attract and entertain all age groups, and so make sure that the choice of music is as broad as possible.



Taking care of food and drink: Get a local deli to prepare some food (if your participation costs cover this). But of course the cheaper option is to getting different volunteers to muck in taking responsibility for different dishes. Ask everyone to bring some nibbles.



Getting hold of the right insurance. Someone may injure themselves on the day, which is more likely if you’re arranging extra events such as tug of war! Or somebody may commit theft or damage or the event may be rained off completely and the organisers left with a big bill, but no money from attendees or drink sales.



A single-day insurance policy to cover any of the eventualities listed above is easy to buy; try www.biba.org.uk for a list of local insurance brokers, or contact specialist events insurers such as www.hiscox.co.uk/events or www.events-insurance.co.uk.

Do you need a licence: Usually, street parties don’t require an event licence from the local council. However, if you plan to charge an admission fee or sell alcohol, you may need to apply for Temporary Event Notice at least two weeks before the party.



Image © Rex Features