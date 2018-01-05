International Women's Day 2012

What is International Women's Day for? We can now proudly say that education and the right to vote is enjoyed by many women around the world. There are more women working and in senior positions than ever before. We have female prime ministers and presidents, women in government, in our hospitals, protecting our streets and our countries, in our courtrooms and even in space!



However, we also know that women continue to earn less than male colleagues in the same roles, women still are not equally represented in business boardrooms or politics, and all over the world we see women's access to education and health is worse than men's.



International Women's Day is also a day to remember all those women who've lost their lives through appalling violence and all those who continue to suffer through abuse, rape and a myriad of other offences against women.



In 2012, we're celebrating the achievements of amazing women and striving to continue along the path to true equality for women everywhere.



Find out how you can get involved on International Women's Day.

Charities to support this year Fighting violence against women and supporting victims in the UK There are so many worthy charities working to support women both here and aboard. This year we're looking at charities who want to see an end of all violence against women and who are supporting those women and girls whose lives have been affected by abuse.





Refuge Helping women in the UK who are or have been victims of domestic abuse Women's Aid Working to end domestic violence against women and children in the UK.

There are also many local domestic violence aid agencies across Britain and Northern Ireland. For your local agency search for "women's aid" plus your nearest large city or town.



Scottish Women's Aid Women's Aid Federation Northern Ireland

Welsh Women's Aid



International movement to end violence against women V Day

An international charity which promotes the fight to stop violence against women and girls, including rape, battery, incest, female genital mutilation (FGM), and sex slavery through empowering grassroots campaigns and local people to raise awareness and stop abuse within their communities.









