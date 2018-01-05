International Women's Day 2012

International Women's Day falls on 8th March 2012 and this year marks 101 years of International Women's Day.
The worldwide event is celebrated across the globe and is seen as an occasion for women to come together for equality and fairer treatment of women in every corner of every country in the world.
In some countries the day has even become a national holiday and gifts are even given but what International Women's Day really aims to do is celebrate the positive achievements taken toward equality for women but also highlight the fact that we've still got a long way to go.
PM launches reforms for International Women's Day
Cameron: stalking is "an abhorrent crime"
Prime Minister David Cameron and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg have revealed plans to introduce a new law to punish stalking as a criminal offence in its own right.
We can now proudly say that education and the right to vote is enjoyed by many women around the world. There are more women working and in senior positions than ever before. We have female prime ministers and presidents, women in government, in our hospitals, protecting our streets and our countries, in our courtrooms and even in space!
However, we also know that women continue to earn less than male colleagues in the same roles, women still are not equally represented in business boardrooms or politics, and all over the world we see women's access to education and health is worse than men's.
International Women's Day is also a day to remember all those women who've lost their lives through appalling violence and all those who continue to suffer through abuse, rape and a myriad of other offences against women.
In 2012, we're celebrating the achievements of amazing women and striving to continue along the path to true equality for women everywhere.
Fighting violence against women and supporting victims in the UK
There are so many worthy charities working to support women both here and aboard. This year we're looking at charities who want to see an end of all violence against women and who are supporting those women and girls whose lives have been affected by abuse.
International movement to end violence against women
V Day
An international charity which promotes the fight to stop violence against women and girls, including rape, battery, incest, female genital mutilation (FGM), and sex slavery through empowering grassroots campaigns and local people to raise awareness and stop abuse within their communities.