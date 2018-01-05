>
How to keep the house hygienic?

More examples of types of bacteria you can find in the home

 

Salmonella are enterobacteria, bacilli. Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhoea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 48 hours after infection.

These bacteria can survive for several weeks in a dry environment and several months in water. Poultry, cattle and sheep are often agents of contamination.

Salmonella can be found in food, especially meat, milk and eggs with broken shells.

Listeria is a very wide-spread bacterium which can be found in soil, vegetation, water, sewers and animal and human faeces. Lovely.

It can cause listeriosis, a serious but relatively rare disease, feared particularly by pregnant women as it can affect their baby, but also by the elderly with weakened immune systems. In some cases it can affect the brain and even be fatal.

It is caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria: unpasteurised dairy products, raw vegetables and uncooked meat.

However, contamination may occur after cooking, for example in cured meats. One of the worst things about listeria is that it can even spread on refrigerated food and even once contaminated food appears, tastes and smells normal. Yikes.

Enterobacter is a bacterium which lives in the intestine of humans and animals. It can also be found in stools, sewage water, soil and dairy products.

Some variants can cause hospital-based infections or urinary infections. It is spread through direct or indirect contact with surfaces which have been covered with the infected mucus and also direct contact with hands which have been contaminated.




  
  

Haier
Women in Focus Editor
05/06/2012
