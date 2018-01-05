Hygiene in the bathroom: keeping the bathroom clean The bathroom may be the place you head to get squeeky clean, but often it's a room harbouring lots of nasty bacteria.



The warm and humid atmosphere is just a playground for the proliferation of bacteria. Nice.



Most of bathroom bacteria can be found in the washbasin.



Showers and baths are far from bacteria-free however as soapy water which is full of bodily bacteria forms thin layers on the surfaces and also on the shower curtain. Ewww, yes we know.



Towels and sponges, which remain moist part of the day, are an ideal breeding ground for bacteria. Not to mention face cloths, which are more often wet than dry and form a real nest for microbes as they are used to clean rather than to dry.



Types of bacteria found in the bathroom: - E.Coli - Pseudomonas aeruginosa - Staphylococus aureus - Salmonella - Enterobacter

Useful tips and advice: 1. Vinegar is one of the most powerful tools to combat bacteria. Wipe all the surfaces in the bathroom with a clean cloth soaked in vinegar and pour a little down the drains. Once a week, rinse out the washbasin with two cups of vinegar.



2. Make sure each member of the family uses their own hand towel and a different one for different parts of the body (face, hands, feet). Germs need a moist, dirty environment to thrive so make sure your bathroom is clean and aired.



3. Make sure toothbrushes are kept in a separate place from anything else. Change them every 3 months and never share them.



4. Regularly clean the taps, handles and any surface with which you are often in contact.



5. Wash your hands in soapy, warm water for about 15 seconds as often as possible.



Suitable products and equipment: Bleach kills bacteria and is also a disinfectant, but must be used with caution.

kills bacteria and is also a disinfectant, but must be used with caution. Environmentally-friendly new technologies are appearing on the market, like products with "anti-marking" or "anti-bacterial" treated surfaces.

Bathroom furniture provider Ambiance Bain uses SMO Synthetic Resin which is a mix of natural stone and polyester resin with an extremely smooth surface. There are fewer joints too which limits the spread of bacteria.

Cosentino offers Silestone bathrooms, which is an antibacterial material made from 94% natural quartz.

