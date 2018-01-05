- Hygiene in the kitchen: keeping the kitchen clean

|
How to keep the house hygienic?
|
There are several reasons for this: firstly, it is used the most by all the family members, but it is also where both animal and vegetable foods can be found.
Kitchens contain both breeding grounds of bacteria (sinks, drains) as well as objects for spreading the bacteria (sponges, cloths, tea towels), which are used regularly by all the family.
It also has “surfaces” which are in contact with hands and food and which contain a whole range of germs, for example chopping boards, work surfaces, fridges and utensils. There are also "other surfaces" (the floor, furniture, etc.).
Another major source of bacteria is food. Some food can be contaminated by animal excrement, such as fruit or vegetables which are not properly washed. Butter, milk, raw food or eggs which are not stored properly can also present a risk.
Types of bacteria found in the kitchen:
E.Coli
Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Staphylococus aureus
Salmonella
Enterobacter
Listeria
Suitable products and equipment:
|
Women in Focus Editor
05/06/2012
|
|