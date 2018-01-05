Hygiene in the kitchen: keeping the kitchen clean Kitchen sinks are 100,000 times more contaminated than wash basins, contrary to popular belief.



There are several reasons for this: firstly, it is used the most by all the family members, but it is also where both animal and vegetable foods can be found.



Kitchens contain both breeding grounds of bacteria (sinks, drains) as well as objects for spreading the bacteria (sponges, cloths, tea towels), which are used regularly by all the family.



It also has “surfaces” which are in contact with hands and food and which contain a whole range of germs, for example chopping boards, work surfaces, fridges and utensils. There are also "other surfaces" (the floor, furniture, etc.).



Types of bacteria found in the kitchen: E.Coli Pseudomonas aeruginosa Staphylococus aureus Salmonella Enterobacter Listeria Useful tips and advice:



Cook food thoroughly, adhering to the recommended temperatures.

Clean cloths regularly in the washing machine.

Wipe down surfaces with hot, soapy water before preparing food.

Keep meat, poultry and raw sea food separate from other food in the fridge.

Divide left-overs from a meal into small containers to enable them to cool down quickly.

Don't fill the fridge too much, the air needs to circulate for food to be stored properly.

Change sponges and tea towels as often as possible. Use paper-wipes where possible. The most effective way to clean a sponge is to put it in the microwave for 3 minutes. This reduces the number of colonies of bacteria from 59 million to 1 million.

Use a disinfectant and antibacterial spray regularly on areas where microbes thrive the most: under the sink, on the bin and on door handles.

Use different chopping boards for meat, cheese and vegetables, preferably made from plastic rather than wood. Replace worn ones as they contain bacteria.

Suitable products and equipment: The Bacteria Blocker Silverguard trademark uses an antibacterial treatment for its kitchens based on silver ions. The surfaces of laminates are treated with silver ions which reduces bacterial growth by 99.9%.

BIO2CLEAN kitchen worktops have antibacterial surfaces.

Rösle offer antibacterial washing up brushes.

Antibacterial filters for fridges.

Antibacterial microfiber cloths.





