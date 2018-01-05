- Hygiene in the toilet: keeping the toilet clean

|
How to keep the house hygienic?

Bacteria in the toilet absorb organic waste and release gases which smell - bad. Hence the importance of hygiene.
Bacteria can mostly be found in the toilet bowl but they're also lurking on the seat, the floor, the flush and the door handle. Bacteria can also be found in limescale deposits.
Every time you flush the toilet, they are projected into the air, up to 1.5m high, and then cover all the surrounding surfaces. If your toilet is in the bathroom, bacteria can even land on your toothbrush!
Shut that lid before you flush!
It is important to remember to clean the toilet brush which spreads bacteria in the same way as sponges, cloths, face cloths, etc.
Types of bacteria found in the toilet:
E.Coli
Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Staphylococus aureus
Salmonella
Enterobacter
Listeria
Useful tips and advice:
Suitable products and equipment:
Women in Focus Editor
05/06/2012
