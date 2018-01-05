Hygiene in the toilet: keeping the toilet clean The toilet, like the bathroom, is a humid area of the house due to the amount of water in the cistern, and as we know - germs love a humid environment to breed in.



Bacteria in the toilet absorb organic waste and release gases which smell - bad. Hence the importance of hygiene.



Bacteria can mostly be found in the toilet bowl but they're also lurking on the seat, the floor, the flush and the door handle. Bacteria can also be found in limescale deposits.



Every time you flush the toilet, they are projected into the air, up to 1.5m high, and then cover all the surrounding surfaces. If your toilet is in the bathroom, bacteria can even land on your toothbrush!



Shut that lid before you flush!



Types of bacteria found in the toilet: E.Coli Pseudomonas aeruginosa Staphylococus aureus Salmonella Enterobacter Listeria

Useful tips and advice: Always flush the toilet with the toilet lid down in order to reduce the spread of bacteria in the room.

Air the toilet to reduce the level of humidity in the room and check that the ventilation system is working properly.

Clean the toilet daily with a product specifically designed to reduce the spread of bacteria. If you have children, do the same for their toilet seat/potty.

Make a natural antibacterial solution by mixing 2 cups of water, ¼ cup of Castille liquid soap and 1 large spoonful of Eucalyptus essential oil. Put this emulsion into a spray bottle, shake well, then apply the mixture and wipe with a moist cloth.

Go over the flush and the taps with extra care as they are breeding grounds for bacteria. These are ideal places to pick up microbes as they are in direct contact with our hands.

Wash your hands thoroughly every time you use the toilet, preferably using a push-pump soap dispenser which doesn't allow bacteria to collect.

Suitable products and equipment: Clean the toilet either with diluted bleach or with the array of products available in store such as blocks or gels to use on and under the bowl and between the joints, once or twice a week.

Be careful however: too much bleach can make some bacteria more resistant, which is why it is important to standard products regularly.

Initial has developed a combination brush/cleaner containing a special liquid which is released in doses each time the brush is put back in its base. This ensures the brush is disinfected after each use.

Japanese toilets which have integrated spray-showers are very efficient in eradicating bacteria.





