- Hygiene in the bedroom: keeping the bedroom clean

How to keep the house hygienic?
Carpets, sheets and fabrics in general can hide bacteria.
They also proliferate in vases of flowers which contain stagnant water, on the soil in plant pots or in aquariums.
Other objects commonly found in bedrooms are also concerned, such as mobile phones, which are apparently teeming with 500 times more bacteria than the toilet seat.
Computer keyboards sometimes hold nearly 150 times the authorised quantity of germs and are also five times dirtier than a toilet seat.
Handbags, often thrown onto the bed upon arrival home, have previously spent the day on the floor of public toilets, on the underground and in the street whilst waiting for the bus.
Remote controls, handled by everyone in the family, are very rarely cleaned despite being another breeding ground for bacteria.
Finally, as is always the case, door handles, buttons and switches are hot spots for germs.
Types of bacteria found in the bedroom:
E.Coli
Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Staphylococus aureus
Salmonella
Enterobacter
Useful tips and advice:
Suitable products and equipment:
Women in Focus Editor
05/06/2012
