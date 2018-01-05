Hygiene in the bedroom: keeping the bedroom clean Bacteria also hide in other areas of the house where there aren't any drains, or even food particularly, such as in the bedrooms.



Carpets, sheets and fabrics in general can hide bacteria.



They also proliferate in vases of flowers which contain stagnant water, on the soil in plant pots or in aquariums.



Other objects commonly found in bedrooms are also concerned, such as mobile phones, which are apparently teeming with 500 times more bacteria than the toilet seat.



Computer keyboards sometimes hold nearly 150 times the authorised quantity of germs and are also five times dirtier than a toilet seat.



Handbags, often thrown onto the bed upon arrival home, have previously spent the day on the floor of public toilets, on the underground and in the street whilst waiting for the bus.



Remote controls, handled by everyone in the family, are very rarely cleaned despite being another breeding ground for bacteria.



Types of bacteria found in the bedroom: E.Coli Pseudomonas aeruginosa Staphylococus aureus Salmonella Enterobacter

Useful tips and advice: Stock up on antibacterial wipes to clean remote controls and other surfaces.

To protect your keyboard, cover your mouth with your hand when sneezing and don't eat lunch and email at the same time. Clean it regularly by spraying compressed air between the keys.

Mobile phones: avoid lending or borrowing them. Clean them regularly with cotton wool or a tissue soaked in alcohol, especially during influenza or angina epidemics.

Handbags: invest in a bag hook. At home, don't put them on the work surfaces in the kitchen, on your desk or on your bed. Clean them regularly with suitable products.

Wash your hands regularly, for about fifteen seconds, with soap or hydro-alcoholic gel.

Clean switches and handles regularly with a soft cloth and disinfectant lotion.

Change the water in vases regularly.

Air your bedroom regularly.

Clean sheets and fabrics as often as possible.

Suitable products and equipment: TechLink: antibacterial spray and cloth for laptops.

Modelabs: antibacterial screen protector for mobile phones.

Karcher: antibacterial steam cleaner for carpets.

Use Cyber Clean paste to clean your keyboards, telephones, computer etc.

Use Haier's washing machine with antibacterial treatment (ABT) for your clothes, sheets and general household washing.







