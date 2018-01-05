Life coaching: A guide

Life coaching: A guide

Life in disarray? Don't know which way to go? Or simply need help managing your time?



There are so many reasons to have a life coach - it's the mortal's equivalent to having your very own ego massaging PA. What's not to love?



But if you're not sure what this new life coach phenomenon is all about then read on.



For a more confident, in-control version of you - all you need is a little help from the life coaching pros.



