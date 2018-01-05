>
What is a life coach?
In the same way that athletes have coaches to help them be the best they can be, a life coach helps you to get your personal best in other areas of your life; work, relationships, family.

 
They're especially useful for those of us who feel we've lost our way in life, which is easily done! 
 
Life coaches are a bit different to therapists and counsellors. They help you to work out what's not working for you at the moment and what you can do to turn that around.
 
There's no single qualification, but lots of different boards in the UK qualify life coaches.
 
 
Sophie Herdman
01/08/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
