In this article









What do you do in a life coaching session?

A life coach's main aim is to help you work out what's not working in your life and what you need to do to sort it out.



They're good at spotting what you're good at, what your skills are and what your personaltiy is best suited to. Sometimes you need someone from outside of your friendship group or family to point this out.



They'll help you to set out some goals to work towards and decide with you how you're going to get there.



Life coaches often look at your beliefs and attitudes too, and help you to keep positive.



A normal session lasts for around an hour and is often on the phone, but can be face to face or via email.

