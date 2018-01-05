How can I find a life coach?

You need to find a life coach who's right for you. So first of all you need to work out what area of your life you want to work on, because some life coaches specialise in careers, others specialise in confidence, others in parenting.

It's easy to find a coach - the Life Coach Directory is a good place to start. As life coaching isn't regulated in the UK, check out their qualifications first.

Once you've found someone, it's a good idea to chat to them before you book in for a session. Life coaching is a personal thing so you need to find the right person for you.



