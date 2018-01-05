The myth of Marilyn: Marilyn Monroe biography

Outwardly Marilyn was the ultimate Hollywood film star, but behind the scenes she was secretly unhappy, a truth that came to light on the day of her untimely death in 1962.





Fifty years ago Marilyn Monroe's life came to an end, but her legend and filmstar appeal live on. With 'My Week With Marilyn' a box office sucess last year it's clear that we're all still intrigued by the girl formerly known as Norma Jean.We take a look back at her all too short life, her lovers and her filmography for the truth behind the legend.Actress, singer, model, sex symbol… Marilyn Monroe was all these things, but was never fully understood.