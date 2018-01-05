The myth of Marilyn: Marilyn Monroe biography

Having been psychologically weak for a few years, the theory of Marilyn committing suicide doesn't seem so out of place.



But there are plenty of rumours still circulating about the real way in which she died. An autopsy revealed an overdose of barbiturates, however they were never found in the actress' stomach, which suggests that they were injected intravenously.

Some rumours claim that Marilyn was a victim of a plot by the president's brother, Robert Kennedy, to prevent her blackmailing him because of their affair. What's more, the position of her body suggests that somebody moved her after her death.

In 2005, the Los Angeles Times published extracts from Marilyn Monroe's meetings with her psychiatrist, revealing no suicidal tendencies whatsoever but a strong motivation to pursue her career. "There was no possible way this woman could have killed herself. She had very specific plans for her future. She knew exactly what she wanted to do. She was told [...] that she had Shakespeare in her and she was fascinated with the idea," stated the prosecutor who was in charge of the case at the time.