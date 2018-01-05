The myth of Marilyn: Marilyn Monroe biography

Marilyn married three times during her lifetime, and earned a reputation as a man-eater. From 1942 to 1946, she was married to her neighbour James Dougherty, whom she abandoned in favour of her career.



She later admitted that the marriage didn't make her happy, but it didn't make her sad either. She then became the mistress of Johnny Hyde, the agent who propelled her into stardom.

In early 1952, she met Joe DiMaggio, a baseball idol, whom she married in 1954. Their love story captured the hearts of the American public but they separated a few months later because Marilyn was obsessed with her work and DiMaggio couldn't deal with her success. Nonetheless he was the one who organised her funeral and continued to have white roses placed on her grave until his own death.

In 1956, she married the playwright Arthur Miller. She converted to Judaism for him and they spent five years of their life together before getting divorced in 1961, leading to the actress' depression.

Marilyn was also rumoured to be having an affair with President Kennedy, as well as his brother Robert. During the filming of 'Let's Make Love,' she developed feelings for Yves Montand, but unlike Joe Dimaggio and Arthur Miller, he refused to leave his wife Simone Signoret, who said: "If Marilyn is in love with my husband it proves she has good taste."

It's also alleged that Marilyn made advances on her co-star Clark Gable during the filming of 'The Misfits' but that he shunned her. And there have been rumours that she tried to seduce the homosexual actor Rock Hudson and that she even had dalliances with Marlon Brando and the actress Joan Crawford.