The myth of Marilyn: Marilyn Monroe biography
  
During filming of 'The Misfits,' in 1961 she was hospitalised for depression, the causes of which were her separation from Arthur Miller and her two miscarriages, as well as her dependency on drugs and alcohol. Afterwards, she voluntarily entered the Payne Whitney Psychiatric Clinic.
 
In 1962, Marilyn was contracted to make another film for Fox and 'Something's Got to Give' would in fact turn out to be her last.

It was at this time that Marilyn attended John F. Kennedy's birthday celebrations and gave a sultry rendition of Happy Birthday Mr. President, dressed in what was the most expensive dress in the world at the time. Many rumours were circulating about a possible affair, not only between the actress and the president but also with his brother Robert Kennedy.
 
Physically and psychologically exhausted, Marilyn was unable to finish Something's Got to Give and she withdrew to her home.

She was found dead at her home on the night of 4th - 5th August 1962 at the age of 36. Police concluded that it was suicide but some people still believe she was assassinated.
 


Women in Focus Editor
01/08/2012
