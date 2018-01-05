The myth of Marilyn: Marilyn Monroe biography

Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson (later changed to Baker) on 1st June 1926 in Los Angeles to an unknown father and a mother racked with psychiatric problems.



Two weeks after her birth, she was placed with foster parents (Albert and Ida Bolender) for seven years, before being placed under the guardianship of her "aunt" Grace, her mother's best friend. In 1942, at the age of 16, she finished studying and married her neighbour James Dougherty, five years her senior.

But life as a housewife didn't fulfil the star in waiting and after her husband's enlistment in the marines, she found work in a factory. David Conover, a photographer for the army who was on a mission to take photos of women at work, noticed her and launched her into a career as a model. From that moment on, her childhood dreams came true and she made the cover of Frank magazine in 1945.

She signed up to a model agency, Blue Book, which advised her to dye her hair blonde. Then in 1946, Norma Jeane got divorced.