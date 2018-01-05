The myth of Marilyn: Marilyn Monroe biography

Fifty years after her death, the Marilyn Monroe legend is alive and well. The actress has graced 137 magazine covers and has been the subject of 49 biographies.

Marilyn has been the source of inspiration for many songs including Elton John's 'Candle in the Wind' and Madonna's 'Vogue.'

The songs that she recorded for her films remain as legendary as ever, such as 'I Wanna Be Loved By You' and her famous "Poupoupidou"!

According to Forbes magazine's 2011 list of Top Earning Dead Celebrities, Marilyn Monroe is in third place with earnings of $27 million between October 2010 and October 2011.

In 1962, she was the subject of one of the most influential pieces of modern art: Andy Warhol's pop art painting Marilyn Diptych which, to this day, is the most reproduced image in the world.

Marilyn Monroe's filmography:



Dangerous Years (1947)

Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! (1948)

Ladies of the Chorus (1948)

Love Happy (1949)

A Ticket to Tomahawk (1950)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Right Cross (1950)

The Fireball (1950)

All About Eve (1950)

Home Town Story (1951)

As Young as You Feel (1951)

Love Nest (1951)

Let's Make It Legal (1951)

Clash by Night (1952)

We're Not Married! (1952)

Don't Bother to Knock (1952)

Monkey Business (1952)

O. Henry's Full House (1952)

Niagara (1953)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

How to Marry a Millionaire (1953)

River of No Return (1954)

There's No Business Like Show Business (1954)

The Seven Year Itch (1955)

Bus Stop (1956)

The Prince and the Showgirl (1957)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Let's Make Love (1960)

The Misfits (1961)

Something's Got to Give (1961)