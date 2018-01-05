>
>

Modern feminism: Busting feminism myths

 
Modern feminism: Busting feminism myths
In this article
Modern feminism: Busting feminism myths

Busting feminism myths 

There are a lot of myths out there about feminism.

Some people think that if you're a feminist you can't shave under your arms or wear make-up. Others think that you have to be into politics to say you're a feminist. Some people say feminism can't be fun.

Guess what? They're all myths!

We went to a feminism debate put on at The Duke of York theatre as part of the brilliant new play, Jumpy. The play is about the relationship between a mum and her teenage daughter. As you can imagine, it's not an easy relationship. The play is funny, has a brilliant cast (we love Tamsin Greig!) and raises a fair few feminism questions.

The panel for this debate had a real range of speakers. There was April De Angelis, who wrote Jumpy, Dr Rebecca Johnson who spent five years fighting nuclear weapons and supporting feminism at Greenham Common Women's Peace Camp, gender studies student Olivia Grant and even burlesque dancer Immodesty Blaze, all chaired by author Penny Smith who used to present Newshour on GMTV.

Olivia pointed out that this generation of women hasn't really been taught much about feminism. And she's right - there are a lot of things we don't know about.

So that's why, with the help of the panellists - we decided to look at the top feminism myths.
Sophie Herdman
28/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         