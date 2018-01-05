In this article













Modern feminism: Busting feminism myths



Busting feminism myths There are a lot of myths out there about feminism.



Some people think that if you're a feminist you can't shave under your arms or wear make-up. Others think that you have to be into politics to say you're a feminist. Some people say feminism can't be fun.



Guess what? They're all myths!



We went to a feminism debate put on at The Duke of York theatre as part of the brilliant new play,



The panel for this debate had a real range of speakers. There was April De Angelis, who wrote Jumpy, Dr Rebecca Johnson who spent five years fighting nuclear weapons and supporting feminism at Greenham Common Women's Peace Camp, gender studies student Olivia Grant and even burlesque dancer Immodesty Blaze, all chaired by author Penny Smith who used to present Newshour on GMTV.



Olivia pointed out that this generation of women hasn't really been taught much about feminism. And she's right - there are a lot of things we don't know about.



So that's why, with the help of the panellists - we decided to look at the top feminism myths.





