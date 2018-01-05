>
Modern feminism: Busting feminism myths
  
Feminists can't be feminine
Feminists can't be feminine


A lot of people think that being a feminist involves the following: having short hair, not wearing make up, not shaving or waxing, wearing comfy shoes, not heels and wearing functional clothes instead of fun fashion.

Well ladies, that just isn't true. Sure, some feminists choose to look like this, but it's not a requirement!

You wear what you want to wear. Ask yourself - am I wearing this because I enjoy wearing this, or am I wearing it because I think it's what I'm meant to wear, or because I think men will like me more?

Of course there's nothing wrong with dressing for a man every now and then if it's someone you like, but ultimately you should be dressing the way you want to make yourself happy.

So wear make up, heels, dresses and shave where ever you like - it doesn't stop you from being a feminist.

 
Sophie Herdman
28/09/2012
