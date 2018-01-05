>
>
Modern feminism: Busting feminism myths
  
You can't be sexy and a feminist
In this article

You can't be sexy and a feminist


The same idea applies to being sexy.

Immodesty Blaze, the burlesque dancer who was on the panel, puts on some very, very sexy shows. Does that stop her from saying she's a feminist? No way!

"I choose to acknowledge my sensuality on stage," she says.

In fact, even on stage during the debate Immodesty was naturally sensual - think Dita Von Teese.

But she's still a feminist. "I run a business and am taken seriously, I haven't felt the pressure to get married young or have children," says Immodesty.

You can be sexy, as long as you are choosing to do it. It's all about having options, and being in control of what you do.

If you want to be a burlesque dancer, that's fine! If you read Cosmo's sex tips on a regular basis, well that's fine too, they even ran their own feminism campaign recently! 
 

Image © Rex
Sophie Herdman
28/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
The massive rose gold trendMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         