Feminism is for old people
  
Feminism is for old people
Feminism is for old people


Yes feminism was big in the seventies, women were burning their bras and camping out at Greenham.

All of those women are now in their Fifties and Sixties, but that doesn't mean that people in their Twenties can't be feminists.

There's still plenty for this generation to fight against - the feminism battle hasn't been won yet (just look at the pay gap and Page 3 of The Sun!). Feminism is for the latest generation, it's just a slightly different, less bra-burning version of feminism!

As Rebecca said: "We need a feminism for now!"
Sophie Herdman
28/09/2012
