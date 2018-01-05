>
Modern feminism: Busting feminism myths
  
You have to be into politics to be a feminist
You have to be into politics to be a feminist


A lot of people think they're not a feminist because they're not into politics.

But that's not important! You don't need to know the ins and outs of politics or even know the future of feminism.

If you think that women should be equal to men, have the same opportunities and chances as men, then hey presto, you're a feminist!

As Caitlin Moran said in her book 'How to be a Woman', "If you are a woman and you want to be in charge of who you are and what you do, you're a feminist." 
Sophie Herdman
28/09/2012
