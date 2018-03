In this article













Feminism can't be fun

Feminism doesn't have to be boring or serious. It's not all doom and gloom.



Sure, the message is serious, but it's positive too. It's not about not doing things, it's about being able to do things!



Olivia and Rebecca agreed at the debate - they said we've got to remind people that feminism isn't about restricting things, and it's fun!



We're with them on this one. Take a look at the recent Slut Walks, a serious message yes, but they look pretty fun to us.