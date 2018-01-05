In this article













Men can't be feminists

Do you not stick up for someone if they're from a different country? No! Would you ignore the struggles of someone with a different background to you? No way!



So why can't men stick up for the rights of women? Oh, they can! And many of them do.



The ladies on the Jumpy panel thought it was important that we speak more to men about feminist issues. Excluding them from the debate isn't going to help anyone.



Now you've read the top feminism myths, maybe you've just found out that you are, after all, a feminist? We thought so!











