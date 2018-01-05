How to keep your New Years resolutions

How to keep your New Year's resolutions



Then comes the inevitable breakdown as in rolls January 1st. The time when we're feeling particularly drained, fat and listless and those dreaded resolutions start to creep up on us.



With all the good intentions to better ourselves, spend less, do something good for mankind and finally do that marathon keeping our New Year's resolutions can be pretty tricky.



The problem with New Year's resolutions is this: we always make the same ones, and we never keep them.



According to Dr. Rachel Toledano, director of the Montreal General Clinic of Psychology, the three most common New Year's resolutions are quitting smoking, going to the gym, and saving money. These are also the fastest forgotten.



She says: "What happens is that people are all gung-ho the first few weeks and then their old patterns resurface slowly but surely. They start to say, 'OK this one time, this one time,' and then that's it, they fall back into their addictive habits.



You need at least three months of real motivation to form a new habit."



So how do you keep to those New Years resolutions right up until next year? Dr. Toledano gave us some of her top tips.







