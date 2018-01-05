Small rewards



"People are not good at planning for little reward. They say, 'I want to stop this right now' so they get stuck in but they forget the second part of the deal which should be, 'How am I going to reward myself every time I succeed in not breaking my resolution?'" says Dr. Toledano.



So what does a little reward mean?



Let's say you've decided to go to the gym three times a week. Every time you succeed in going to the gym you need to give yourself something that is rewarding to you.



"It takes time to design an appropriate reward that is actually achievable," Dr. Toledano.



Saying that if you quit smoking you'll use the extra cash to go on holiday is not a great idea, it's best if you keep things small.



"It has to be small enough that it's affordable and doable, and big enough that it has an impact," she says. So why not treat yourself to an hour of time purely for yourself, or some catch-up time with a friend or even simply a magazine that you love - anything that makes you feel good.







