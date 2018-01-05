>
>
How to keep your New Year's resolutions

Get some support

 

- Get some support
Making sure that you get the support that you need can be one of the most beneficial ways to help keep you on the straight and narrow. 

They always say that there's safety in numbers, so if you're trying to make these changes all on your own you are hindering your chances of succeeding from the get-go. 

Tell the members of your family or friends what you're trying to do and that way if they see you slipping they can gently nudge you back in the right direction. 

If you're lucky they might even have similar resolutions so then you can keep each other on the right track. 




  
  

22/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in EuropeThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
100 baby names fit for a royalThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         