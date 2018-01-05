Get some support



They always say that there's safety in numbers, so if you're trying to make these changes all on your own you are hindering your chances of succeeding from the get-go.



Tell the members of your family or friends what you're trying to do and that way if they see you slipping they can gently nudge you back in the right direction.



If you're lucky they might even have similar resolutions so then you can keep each other on the right track.







