- Substitution

How to keep your New Year's resolutions
One thing that you can do to make sure that you don't creep back into your old habits is to substitute your bad habits for good ones.
So if you plan to eat less food that is bad for you, make sure that you find something that's good for you that you love to replace it.
In the same way if you want to give up smoking, make sure that you find something else like a sport or hobby that can give you the same rush.
Making sure that you're not left with a massive hole in your life is a positive step towards achieving your goals.
Maria Bell
22/01/2013
