Get on with it lose weight, take steps towards that dream job or make more time for your family is all well and good, but actually making the first move towards your goal is the hardest.



Whatever you've decided to do, delaying it is basically resolution suicide so make sure that you take action as soon as possible. It's no use signing up to that gym in April.



As well as this it's better to be specific. Messing around with airy statements will get you nowhere.



If you want to lose weight then say "I want to lose 6lbs every month". You'll be able to track your progress better and reward yourself in a positive way rather than getting disheartened as the year goes by.



This technique can be transferred to any resolution. If you stick to these five tips then you'll be laughing all the way to 2014!







