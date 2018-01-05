>
>
How to keep your New Year's resolutions

How to keep your New Years resolutions

 

- How to keep your New Years resolutions
Because we're in a society that offers a lot of immediate gratification, Dr. Toledano says it can be hard to wait for things to happen.

"Our brain is not conditioned to waiting for the positive results," she explains. So to remind yourself of what you're trying to do, Dr. Toledano suggests to put it in writing.

Write down your long term goal, along with all the long term rewards that you'll get from accomplishing your resolution so that you have a visual reminder of what you're aiming to achieve.

Then the best idea is to keep this piece of paper accessible. Paste it to your fridge, put it in your diary, tape it to your screen - wherever you will be able to see it on a regular basis.

This way whenever you feel that you're faltering you can give yourself a little boost of encouragement. 




  
  

22/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouCelebrity Men with Glasses
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         