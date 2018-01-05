How to keep your New Years resolutions



"Our brain is not conditioned to waiting for the positive results," she explains. So to remind yourself of what you're trying to do, Dr. Toledano suggests to put it in writing.



Write down your long term goal, along with all the long term rewards that you'll get from accomplishing your resolution so that you have a visual reminder of what you're aiming to achieve.



Then the best idea is to keep this piece of paper accessible. Paste it to your fridge, put it in your diary, tape it to your screen - wherever you will be able to see it on a regular basis.



This way whenever you feel that you're faltering you can give yourself a little boost of encouragement.







