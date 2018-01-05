Sass & Bide: Through the good and the bad Sass & Bide creators, © Sass & Bide Sarah-Jane and Heidi, have been friends for more than 20 years.



They bonded over a shared dream to “make it” abroad and when abroad became England, they shared a flat in London. It's all about sharing with Sarah-Jane and Heidi.



In fact it was their shared love of fashion that bought them together and got them where they are today.



“They do what they love with their best friend. And their friendship always comes first, not the business. That’s why they are so good at it.”, explains Nicholas, Heidi Middleton’s husband and father of their two daughters India, 4 and Elke, 2.



The two children were born right inbetween Sarah-Jane's three boys: 5, 3 and 1 ½ years.



“We've taken turns with having children. Only on the last one Heidi let me down.", Sarah-Jane jokes and Heidi joins in. Only moments later she explains: In 2007, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, only hours after she had delivered her second child.



Of the five year hormone treatment after radio- and chemotherapy, she still has three years left. "2007 wasn't that good of a year.", she says with a characteristic grin.



With a business taking off, it was time to shift responsibilities on more than just these four shoulders. The two women decided to let two investors in. Sarah-Jane is in charge of the company's marketing and branding. "It wasn't too easy to take that step. But we trust them and we believe they are as passionate as we are.", she explains.



Now, the design team comprises of four designers in Australia, the company has offices in Sydney, New York and London which is the most important. "The UK really is our key market", says Sarah-Jane. "Even in the last years, we have been growing there."





