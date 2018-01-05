Sass & Bide © Sass & Bide What strikes me most of all about Sass & Bide, which is short for Heidi (Heidi-Bide) and Sarah-Jane (Sass), is that they really care about every aspect of what they do.



36-year old Heidi Middleton, the creative brain of Sass and Bide who still oversees all the designs grew up with her parents and foster children who her parents cared for.



She discovered the atrocities done to children from a young age and it's a matter that remained close to her heart ever since.



Conversations about child abuse stir her up, so much that it keeps her awake all night, she apologises.



The company sponsors workshops for victims of domestic violence and treatments for abused children with charity Bernado’s.



Both Sarah-Jane and Heidi are involved in numerous activities against child abuse, they give lectures and workshops for women and young people and they dedicate a considerable amount of time to charitable work in schools and universities.



Sarah-Jane explains: “We have a great passion for what we do, no doubt about it. But what’s even bigger, what actually surpasses the desire to design clothes by far is our interest in social engagement, in welfare.” And we truly belive it.





For more visit:

www.sassandbide.co.uk

www.bernados.org.uk







