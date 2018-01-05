>
>
Meeting the makers of Sass & Bide
Article in images

Sass & Bide

   

© Sass & Bide - Sass & Bide
© Sass & Bide
What strikes me most of all about Sass & Bide, which is short for Heidi (Heidi-Bide) and Sarah-Jane (Sass), is that they really care about every aspect of what they do.

36-year old Heidi Middleton, the creative brain of Sass and Bide who still oversees all the designs grew up with her parents and foster children who her parents cared for.

She discovered the atrocities done to children from a young age and it's a matter that remained close to her heart ever since.

Conversations about child abuse stir her up, so much that it keeps her awake all night, she apologises.  

The company sponsors workshops for victims of domestic violence and treatments for abused children with charity Bernado’s.

Both Sarah-Jane and Heidi are involved in numerous activities against child abuse, they give lectures and workshops for women and young people and they dedicate a considerable amount of time to charitable work in schools and universities.

Sarah-Jane explains: “We have a great passion for what we do, no doubt about it. But what’s even bigger, what actually surpasses the desire to design clothes by far is our interest in social engagement, in welfare.” And we truly belive it.


For more visit: 
www.sassandbide.co.uk
www.bernados.org.uk




  
 
Shila Meyer Behjat
25/10/2010
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         