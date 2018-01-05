|
Self help: how to believe in yourself
Motivational speaker and life coach, Sheila Steptoe, unlocks the secrets to having self belief.
The Magic of Belief
The magic of belief: these little words embody a concept so powerful, so liberating and so effective, that if it could be bottled and sold everyone would be clamouring for it.
A belief can be associated with inner-confidence which may have been squashed by outside conditioning or your childhood, but believing in your abilities can be learnt.
Confidence and a belief come from your mind, which is powerful and we consciously create our life through our minds.
Women in Focus Editor
05/08/2010
Article Plan Self help: how to believe in yourself ▼
