Self help: how to believe in yourself

  

Motivational speaker and life coach, Sheila Steptoe, unlocks the secrets to having self belief.

The Magic of Belief

The magic of belief: these little words embody a concept so powerful, so liberating and so effective, that if it could be bottled and sold everyone would be clamouring for it.
 
© Sheila Steptoe
© Sheila Steptoe
We should all believe in ourselves and as people, it’s great to know that we are much more powerful than we realise. The art of believing in oneself is paramount but can be difficult for some people.
 
A belief can be associated with inner-confidence which may have been squashed by outside conditioning or your childhood, but believing in your abilities can be learnt.
 
Confidence and a belief come from your mind, which is powerful and we consciously create our life through our minds.
 




 
  
05/08/2010
