Self help: how to believe in yourself

Feeding your subconscious mind Affirmations can be empowering © BananaStock

Feeding your subconscious mind



Give your mind an inspiring axiom like "The Magic of Belief" and it will probably make you feel good immediately on a conscious level. But the magic comes as it goes into your subconscious and privately works wonders, affecting your thinking, your outlook, your very self.

A fabulous way to feed your subconscious mind is through affirmations and self talk. Two powerful affirmations which I love are:

‘I AM successful, wealthy, healthy and in love. Thank you universe.’

This covers all areas of your life and is easy to say and remember.

Another affirmation which will attract more money into your life is:

‘ I attract a flow of money infinitely more than I could ever spend myself in my lifetime’ -what a wonderful thought.

When you really start believing these (or other affirmations which you can make up) you will start to have ‘The Magic of Believing’ embedded in your life and your subconscious mind.

Your subconscious mind is much more powerful than your conscious mind which deals with your every day thoughts. Your subconscious mind is like your computer which stores every single thought and experience. Often people have unconscious inner blocks which they are completely unaware of.

But you can change this with affirmations and daily habits. Listen to your ‘self-talk’ and you may be amazed at how often you say negative words to yourself!

Your subconscious mind then believes these words and thoughts so we need to change the habit. Words like ‘I can’t’ need to be change to ‘I can’ or ‘what I can do is…’ are good examples.

A great way to do this is to record your own special affirmations so you can listen to them on your ipod over and over again. Your subconscious mind will then pick them up and believe them as you draw the energy of your thoughts into your life.

Every thought you send out to the Universe comes back to you one way or another so make them positive thoughts and magic will happen. A habit can be changed within 21-90 days (depending on the habit).







