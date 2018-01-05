>
>

Stress-free summer holidays: relax, unwind and enjoy your hols!

Article in images
  

Stress free summer holidays can be yours! - Stress-free summer holidays: relax, unwind and enjoy your hols!
Stress free summer holidays can be yours!
Of course you want a stress-free summer holiday...

You've been looking forward to your much-deserved annual break for ages. 

You arrive, drop your suitcases, forget about everything and have the perfect stress-free summer holiday. Easy, right?

And yet, when you get back to work and people ask if you had a good time, sometimes you feel as if you've never been away.

What with the weather, work on our minds and a tribe to entertain, we don't always switch off properly - and by the time we get into holiday mode it's time to head home again. 

Check out the advice from our life coach on how to have a stress-free summer holiday and come home refreshed and happy: relax, unwind and recharge your batteries!

If you're in the right frame of mind you'll enjoy yourself whatever the weather, so get in the zone and enjoy.

Bon voyage.




ADR, SH

 
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/05/2011
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Stress-free summer holidays
Don't miss...
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Rare baby namesChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         