Stress-free summer holidays
Article in images

Love your body

 

- Love your body
So you're all ready for take-off but you're worried about how your wobbly bits are going to look on the beach. It happens every year: if only you had the perfect body, all your problems would be solved...

There's no cause to go on a starvation diet before you jet off on your hols, and there's no reason why you shouldn't indulge yourself a little while you're away either!

Put your best assets on show
Invest in a good bikini or cossie that suits your shape - if you're curvy with DDs, a triangle bikini is only ever going to make you self-conscious! 

Treat yourself to some sassy accessories for the beach too: think sunnies, bracelets, hats and sarongs. And remember that it's normal to fnatasise about having an impossibly-perfect body.

There are plenty of men out there who can't get enough of your womanly curves, so stop obsessing about your figure, strip off that sarong and hit the pool!  

Ignore other people
You're on holiday, not at a Miss World competition. You're going to the beach, not to an audition, so lose your inhibitions. Love your body and you'll look ten million times sexier! 




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/05/2011
