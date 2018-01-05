Don't stress about domestics Leave the "neat freak" at home

However much of a clean fiend you are (or not!), don't spend your holidays slaving away keeping your apartment, hotel room, tent or caravan clean.



Delegate small tasks - get one little helper to make the beds, another to get breakfast ready, another to get the beach gear together, and you'll soon be ready to go.



Don't rule with an iron rod though: if everything isn't done quite as it should be, when it should be, it doesn't matter. It will only make you feel as if you really are on holiday!



Simplify your cooking

If you like cooking and enjoy spending time preparing meals with your family, great. But if you're no Nigella, say so.



Wanting to spend time on the beach rather than in the kitchen doesn't make you an unfit mother!



Think ready-to-eat roast chickens, a big mixed salad, pizzas and sandwiches for the beach and fruit or ice cream for afters.



Put your men into service and BBQ, or eat out at night.





