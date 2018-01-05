>
Stress-free summer holidays
Take time out

 

- Take time out
We change our normal rhythm on holiday and find ourselves adopting different mealtimes and sleep times, quite aside from the fact that we tend to stay up later in summer anyway.

Get plenty of sleep
It's important to get plenty of sleep, but choose an afternoon siesta rather than a lie-in, linger over breakfast and have lazy late lunches.

It's what holidays are all about...

Don't try and do it all
You have to make time for the beach, games, sightseeing, shopping AND relaxation. Your holiday shedule may be pretty full, but don't stress about trying to do everything.

If you can't fit in everything you want to do, don't try to: do fewer activities but enjoy them to the full.

And so what if your boat trip gets back at 8 instead of 7? You can have dinner when you get back at 9 - it doesn't matter.

And don't wear your watch while you're on holiday - checking the time every ten minutes won't help you relax!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/05/2011
