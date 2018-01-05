>
Stress-free summer holidays
Holidays are for doing what you want.

Sporty types may enjoy extended morning runs and games of tennis, while the more sedentary among us can still enjoy a bit of fun holiday exercise. 

Fun exercise
Stretch out in bed when you wake up each morning and do a few head rotations - they're good for your back.

Then if you swim for 10 minutes on the first day, 15 on the second day and so on and so forth, you could work up gradually to half an hour by the end of your holiday.

Go for walks and bike rides too.

Don't forget to drink plenty of water and breathe in all that sea air deeply! 

You'll get rid of stress gradually, sleep better and head home feeling energised, bouncy and ready for anything. 

Remember - sex is considered exercise too. Get some summer lovin' going on!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
11/05/2011
